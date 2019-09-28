José José Dies: Legendary Mexican Singer Known As “The Prince of Song” Was 71

José José, an iconic Mexican performer known for his songs about love and loneliness, died Saturday after battling cancer. He was 71.

Popularly called “El Príncipe de la Canción” or “The Prince of Song,” José José died at a hospital in Miami, his assistant told the Los Angeles Times.

In 2017, the singer revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I want to be the one to inform you guys what is happening in my life and career, like I have been doing all my life,” he shared with fans in a video message recorded in Spanish and posted on YouTube.

Born José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz on Feb. 17, 1948, he grew up in a musical family and began singing and playing the guitar as a teenager.

José José became a household name after performing “El Triste” or “The Sad One,” while representing Mexico at a Latin music festival held in Mexico City in 1970.

Over the course of his decades-long career, he sold more than 95 million records worldwide, according to his official biography. He was named the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year in 2005, and also received several Grammy nominations, although he never won.

José José is survived by his wife Sara Salazar and their six children.