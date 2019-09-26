Warner Bros.’ ‘The Little Things’ Adds Trio; Matthew Glave, Hunter Sansone Join Disney+ Drama ‘Safety’

Joris Jarsky (Saw V, Vampire High), Sheila Houlahan (Z Nation, The Wonderland Murders), and Sofia Vassilieva (My Sister’s Keeper, Black Lightning) are the latest to join Warner Bros.’ thriller The Little Things starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock, the plot follows Deke (Washington), a burned-out Kern County, CA. deputy sheriff who teams with Baxter (Malek), a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. Jarsky is repped by Grandview; Houlahan by Hartman Entertainment; Vassilieva by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Lighthouse Management.

Matthew Glave (First Man)and Hunter Sansone (Star Girl) have joined Reginald Hudlin’s Disney+ Safety drama, which is inspired by the true story of former South Carolina Clemson Tigers safety Ray McElrathbey. It centers on Ray, a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose faith and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities and play football on scholarship at Clemson University, all while struggling to raise and care for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr. Jay Reeves will star as Ray, with Thaddeus J. Mixson and Corinne Foxx also starring. The pic is shooting on location in South Carolina as well as Atlanta. Randy McKinnon and Nick Santora co-wrote the script. Mark Ciardi is producing. Glave is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Principal Entertainment LA, while Sansone is with Abrams Artists Agency