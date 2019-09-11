Jordan Peele To Receive BAFTA LA Britannia Award For Excellence In Directing

Click to Skip Ad
Jordan Peele is to receive The John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing at the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards.

The Get Out and Us director is being feted for his work in the socially-conscious horror genre at the awards, which take place on October 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

He joins the likes of Jane Fonda, who is receiving the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Jackie Chan, who is receiving the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment and Steve Coogan, who will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, at the event.

Past recipients include Steve McQueen, Ava DuVernay, Ang Lee, Sam Mendes, Mike Newell, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Quentin Tarantino, and Kathryn Bigelow.

The event, which is BAFTA’s biggest outside of the UK, will be streamed live via streaming service BritBox and produced by Done + Dusted.

“Jordan Peele has earned record-breaking success and critical acclaim through work that pushes boundaries and shines a light on stories of important social relevance,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards. “His imaginative storylines, inclusive casting, and bold style evokes John Schlesinger’s spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence. We are honored to celebrate Jordan’s talents at this year’s ceremony.”

