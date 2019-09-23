Jonah Hill In Talks For Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ At Warner Bros

Mandatory Credit: Photo by FELIPE TRUEBA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10100788g) Jonah Hill poses during the photocall of 'Mid 90's' during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2019. The movie is presented in the Panorama section at the Berlinale that runs from 07 to 17 February. Mid 90's Photocall ? 69th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 10 Feb 2019

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing that two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill is in talks to play a villain in the upcoming Warner Bros reboot The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Deals aren’t signed yet, but that’s what we are hearing at this minute.

War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves is directing from his own script, and he’ll produce with his Apes collaborator Dylan Clark. Previous villains in the Batman cinematic canon have included the Joker, the Riddler, the Penguin, Scarecrow, Bane, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Ra’s al Ghul, among others.

Hill made his feature directorial debut with last year’s A24 movie Mid90s. He was Oscar-nominated for supporting acting roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. Hill’s global box office credits have amassed $5.8 billion with such pics as the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, The Lego Movie pics and the 21 and 22 Jump Street pics.

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021.

Hill is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.