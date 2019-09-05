Former Universal Exec Jon Mone To Head Motion Picture At Jada Pinkett & Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios,

Jon Mone, the former executive Vice President of Production at Universal, has been tapped as the co-president of Westbrook Studios, a subsidiary of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s recently launched multimedia venture, Westbrook Inc. Mone will serve as the head of motion pictures and will oversee production, development and acquisitions on behalf of the studio, building a film slate for global audiences with best-in-class creatives.

Prior to his seven years at Universal, Mone was an executive at Scott Stuber’s Universal based Bluegrass Films where he executive produced the hit comedy TED starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. The film was Universal’s highest-grossing picture that year.

Veteran Film Production executive Jon Mone has been named by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith as Co-President of Westbrook Studios, Head of Motion Pictures

In his new role, Mone will oversee production, development and acquisitions on behalf of the studio, building a film slate for global audiences with best-in-class creatives.

Kosaku Yada leads the new venture as CEO and CAA’s former Head of Global Client Strategy Tera Hanks serves as Westbrook Inc.’s President.

Westbrook Studios will be naming a Co-President, Head of Television in the coming months.

Mone joins Westbrook Studios following seven years as an Executive Vice President of Production at Universal where he oversaw such films including the Academy Award® nominated film STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON and box office hits TED 2 and CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE as well as the upcoming THE VOYAGE OF DR. DOLITTLE and THE INVISIBLE MAN.

Newly formed Westbrook Studios is a subsidiary of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s recently launched multimedia venture, Westbrook Inc. Home to the Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Emmy® nominated Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” Westbrook Studios is rapidly expanding its footprint in entertainment and will serve as the studio home to all new premium TV and motion picture projects.