Jon Adler Promoted to VP at CNN Original Series

CNN has promoted Jon Adler to the post of vice president of program development for CNN Original Series, the unit responsible for shows such as The History of Comedy and The Redemption Project with Van Jones.

Adler had been senior director of programming. He’s responsible for establishing relationships with the creative community and developing programming for CNN platforms. He also works with producers to create content from pitches and pilots to series orders. He also identifies external production companies as series partners, such as Tricky Dick, done with Left/Right, and Sex & Love with Christiane Amanpour, in which the network was partnered with Zero Point Zero.

Adler’s other projects include Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, along with Part 2 Pictures; American Style, with Vox, and Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State. The History of Comedy partner was Herzog / Hazy Mills and The Redemption Project was Citizen Jones.

Adler joined CNN in March 2012, as one of the original members of the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams. He is based in New York and previously worked at CAA.

Amy Entelis, executive vice president, talent and content development, sent out a staff email on Friday in which she said that Adler “has forged strong relationships with some of the best production companies in the business, developed a steady stream of high-quality content for CNN and HLN, and has expertly guided all aspects of our slate.”