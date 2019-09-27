‘Joker’: Warner Bros Restricts Broadcast & Print Reporters From Red Carpet At Hollywood Premiere

With the media on high alert about possible threats during Joker‘s opening next weekend, Warner Bros is curbing broadcast and print interviewers from their Hollywood premiere Saturday night. Those press members invited to the premiere to watch the movie are still welcome to attend, but only photographers will be allowed on the red carpet at the TLC Chinese Theatre, Deadline has learned.

“Our red carpet is comprised of photographers only,” a studio spokesperson told Variety, which first reported the news Friday. “A lot has been said about Joker and we just feel it’s time for people to see the film.”

Curbing journalists from the red carpet prevents them from asking execs and Joker talent their thoughts on potential security threats at screenings. Individual movie chains like AMC, Regal and Landmark have made their safety policies known to ease moviegoers’ fears. Last night, the LAPD said that while there are no credible threats being made in conjunction with Joker next weekend, they’ll have high visibility at movie theaters.

Earlier this week, Stars & Stripes published a report that an Army Criminal Investigation Command memo was issued earlier this week and put commanders at Fort Sill in Oklahoma on notice about an intelligence bulletin stating a Texas law enforcement agency working with the FBI had discovered “disturbing and very specific chatter in the dark web” regarding the potential targeting of an unknown theater for a mass shooting during the weekend of Joker‘s release.

Industry sources have informed Deadline that the FBI and Homeland Security have also found no credible threats surrounding the release of Joker, which officially begin October 3 with previews starting at 4 PM.