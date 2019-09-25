John Stamos & Graham Phillips Join ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ On ABC

John Stamos will be reprising his Chef Louis role from the Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid in ABC’s upcoming The Little Mermaid Live! Joining Stamos and the previously announced cast including Auli’i Cravalho (Ariel), Queen Latifah (Ursula) and Shaggy (Sebastian) is The Good Wife alum Graham Phillips, who will return to his live theater roots in the role of Prince Eric. The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, November 5 at 8 PM on ABC.

Billed as a tribute to the original animated classic and its music, The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! will feature live musical performances by its star-studded cast interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The hybrid format will combine intricate sets and costumes created for the special with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway stage version, composed by eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s film lyrics will also be showcased, with Glenn Slater, lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, as a contributor. Also joining the creative team are choreographers Nick and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk’s The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Both two-time Emmy nominee Stamos and Phillips will draw from their extensive stage experience, Stamos having made his Broadway debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, before joining the casts of Tony-nominated The Best Man, and Tony Award-winning musicals Nine and Cabaret, among others. Phillips originated the role of Evan in Broadway’s 13.



The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, who will also direct, Katy Mullan, David Jammy, Raj Kapoor and Ian Stewart. Also executive producing is Richard Kraft, producer and director of the acclaimed Hollywood Bowl productions of The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

