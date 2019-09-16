John Oliver Needles Joe Biden Over Record Player Gaffe

John Oliver got a flashback hit out of last Thursday night’s debate when he needled Joe Biden about the Democrat’s latest head-scratching (and vinyl scratching?) verbal misadventure.

The host of Last Week Tonight was clearly amused by the quirky “record player” comment made by Biden in Houston when the candidate was asked about the responsibility of contemporary Americans to “repair the legacy of slavery” in our country.

Biden’s response started slow and meandered in the middle but it went straight-up anachronistic at the end: “We bring social workers into homes of parents to help them deal with how to raise their children. It’s not that they don’t want to help. They don’t know what—They don’t know what quite what to do. Play the radio, make sure the television — excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, the — the — make sure that kids hear words.”

Oliver painted the time-warp response as a generation gap between the candidate’s ears: “Oh, sh–, that’s Joe Biden saying ‘television,’ then replacing it with ‘record player,’ and then just barely stopping himself from saying ‘phonograph. And let’s all remember that very funny moment when Biden sends a concession telegram to Trump next November.”