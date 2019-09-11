John McEnroe To Narrate Netflix’s Kaling/Fisher Comedy Series ‘Never Have I Ever’

Tennis legend John McEnroe has signed on to narrate Never Have I Ever (fka Kaling/Fisher Project), Netflix’s previously untitled coming-of-age comedy series from Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project co-exec producer Lang Fisher and Universal TV.

McEnroe confirmed in an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he will narrate the comedy series as himself. His casting adds a sentimental touch to the series as the lead character Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) dead father’s idol.

Co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Fisher, who also serve as showrunners, Never Have I Ever is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood and centers around the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl (Ramakrishnan).

Kaling and Fisher executive produce with 3 Arts’ Howard Klein and David Miner and Tristram Shapeero (Turn Up Charlie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

McEnroe dominated tennis in the late ’70s and ’80s by winning three Wimbledon titles, four U.S. Open titles and countless other events. He won 77 career singles titles, including seven Grand Slams. As a broadcaster, McEnroe currently works for ESPN at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, NBC and Eurosport at the French Open and BBC at Wimbledon. As an actor, he has been appeared in numerous TV shows and films including Players, Wimbledon, The Chair on

ABC, McEnroe on CNBC, Freak Show, Frasier, Costas Now, 30 Rock, 7 Days in Hell, CSI: NY, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Saturday Night Live, Anger Management, Jack & Jill, Mr. Deeds, among others.