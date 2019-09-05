John Grisham Universe Multi-Series Project Not Moving Forward At Hulu, Being Shopped

Hulu has opted not to proceed with an ambitious two-series drama project based on two John Grisham’s novels, the 1995 The Rainmaker and 2015 Rogue Lawyer. I hear there is interest from other potential buyers in the project, which had been envisioned as the first chapter in a larger franchise, tentatively titled The Grisham Universe. It hails from writers Michael Seitzman, Jason Richman, Grisham, ABC Signature and Seitzman and Christina Davis’ ABC Studios-based Maniac Productions.

The Grisham Universe had been in development at Hulu since last year and opened a writers room in December. I hear its scope of the multi-series drama and the big budget associated with the premise may have been a factor in Hulu’s decision.

The Rainmaker-Rogue Lawyer is described as “two books, two shows, one shared storyline” with Seitzman and Richman serving as co-showrunners. The plan was for the two series — both set in present day — to be filmed concurrently. Each series was to have been based on one of the books with its own storyline and cast but the two shows’ plots would have been linked and some (but not all) characters from one show would appear on the other. Essentially, every episode of every series would have been a crossover episode.

Grisham serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Seitzman, Richman and Davis.