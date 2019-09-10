Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson Cast In Paramount’s ‘Infinite’; Jasper Polish Joins ‘Force of Nature’

Iceland native Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson has joined the cast of Paramount’s Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi Infinite, which has Mark Wahlberg attached to star. It follows Evan Michaels, a man haunted by memories of two past lives. He stumbles upon a centuries-old secret society of similar individuals who make up the Cognomina, possessing total recall of their past lives and whose members have been agents of change throughout history. He seeks to join their ranks. The pic is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel The Reincarnationist Papers and is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian of Di Bonaventura Pictures and John Zaozirny with Rafi Crohn serving as executive producer. Infinite hits theaters August 7. Jóhannesson can currently be seen in Richard Linklaters’ Where’d You Go, Bernadette with Cate Blanchett and up next appears in Bill Condon’s The Good Liar, opposite Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, and David Dobkin’s Netflix film, Eurovision. He’s also set as the villain in Sony’s upcoming Bloodshot film with Vin Diesel. Jóhannesson is repped by Crimson Media, Independent and Lev Ginsburg.

Actress Jasper Polish (The Astronaut Farmer) is set to play opposite Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, and Emile Hirsch in Force of Nature, a drama from Emmett/Furla/Oasis. Polish’s father Michael Polish is directing the action film based on the screenplay by Cory Miller. The story centers on a cop who must protect the remaining residents of a building in the midst of a hurricane evacuation while violent criminals attempt to pull off a mysterious heist within the building. Polish will play Hirsch’s fiancé. E/F/O Films CEOs and co-founders Randall Emmett and George Furla will produce with Luillo Ruiz. Jasper, who will next be seen in Lifetime’s The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Nightmare movie, is repped by BUCHWALD and Management 360.