Joel Stillerman Launches TV Production Company Backed By Endeavor Content

Former AMC Networks and Hulu top programming executive Joel Stillerman has launched Content Superba, a Los Angeles-based TV production company backed by Endeavor Content.

Stillerman, who has more than 20 years of experience developing, producing and writing for film and television, has brought in AMC Networks executive Owen Shiflett, most recently VP Development for Shudder & Sundance Now, as SVP Development and Production of the new company.

“We believe the changes in how we access our content are just the tip of the iceberg. The real change that’s upon us is a reimagining of storytelling itself as these new platforms emerge and evolve,” Stillerman said. “There has never been a better time to be the new kids, and along with our partners at Endeavor Content, we’re formally inviting the dreamers, rule breakers, innovators, and inventors to come and play with us.”

The move, which marks Stillerman’s return to and producing and entrepreneurship, comes 16 months after his exit from Hulu after a one-year stint as Chief Content Officer, overseeing the streamer’s content acquisitions, originals development and content partner management teams.

Stillerman joined Hulu after nearly a decade at AMC Networks, most recently as President of Original Programming and Development for AMC and SundanceTV, a position he held since June 2015. As head of original programming for AMC, which he joined in 2008, he oversaw the development and production of such original series as The Walking Dead, Talking Dead, Hell On Wheels, Better Call Saul, Fear The Walking Dead, Into The Badlands and The Night Manager and also shepherded the runs of the Emmy-winning Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

Stillerman joined AMC from Yolo Films, an independent film and television production company, which he founded in 2003 and where he served as chairman. It produced the HBO movie Sometimes in April among other projects. Prior to that, Stillerman was the top content executive at Walden Media, supervising the acquisition and development of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Holes. In 1995, Stillerman co-founded another company, Spanky Pictures, with Ted Demme. overseeing the acquiring, developing and producing of film and television projects, including the features Blow and Rounders, as well as the Emmy-winning HBO movie A Lesson Before Dying.

“Joel has worked across some of the most iconic and acclaimed shows on television and his success stems from his willingness to take risks and find unique stories that connect people. We are excited to be joining him on his new venture,” said Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.

As they ramp-up, agency-affiliated production companies have enlisted top-level TV network executives. Former ABC Entertainment Group President Paul Lee runs Wiip, while former HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo has been partnered with Peter Berg in Endeavor Content-backed Film 44.

Shiflett spent the last 3.5 years at AMC Networks. There, he founded original series production at AMC SVOD networks Shudder and Sundance Now. That includes This Close, the first show written by and starring talent from the deaf community. Shiflett oversaw Shudder projects including Creepshow reboot from Greg Nicotero, documentary Horror Noire and the innovative marathon The Last Drive-In.

Shiflett was a part of the development team that launched scripted programming at AMC during an eight-year stint that started in 2006 and included six years working alongside Stillerman, Shiflett managed the creative elements of Mad Men, Hell On Wheels and Halt And Catch Fire, among others.

Shiflett left AMC in 2014 to become Head of TV of Parkes MacDonald. He returned to AMC Networks a little over 2 years later, working briefly under Stillerman until his move to Hulu.