Democratic Debate #3 Ratings Surge For ABC As Biden & Warren Finally Share Stage

The 10 top contenders for the Democrats' POTUS nomination met up in Texas last night, but eyes were mainly on two - a lot of eyes

America didn’t get the big dust-up between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren last night that many were expecting in the two leading Democrats’ first debate face-off, but looks like a lot of them tuned in to ABC looking for it.

Hosted by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and rather excellent Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, the Houston-based meet-up saw the ex-VP, the Massachusetts Senator, Senator Bernie Sanders, a sometimes acerbic ex-HUD Secretary Julian Castro and the six other top polling contenders to take Donald Trump’s job take on the absent incumbent and each other for nearly three primetime hours.

Facing an NFL game on cable and MLB over on Fox, the third debate by the Democrats for the most part lacked the fireworks that were anticipated by the frontrunners, but may have more than made up for it in the ratings.

In metered market results, last night’s Democratic debate scored a 10.0 for the Disney-owned network, which also simulcasted the event on Univision.

Put in the starkest sense that first past the post politicians and pundits understand best – that’s a 23% rise over the Biden and Sanders starring Night 2 of the two-headed first debate on NBC back on June 27.

Up just over 17% over Night 1 on the Comcast-owned outlet, that second night scrimmage earlier this summer proved to be the most watched Democratic debate ever with an audience of 18.1 million peering on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Of that big number, 11 million watched on the Big 4 net – a number last night’s Lone Star state set debate looks poised to exceed if the early metrics are any indication.

In fact, the ABC debate could top 15 million and maybe beat the overall Dems debate record once Univision numbers are factored in.

It’s a bit of an unfair comparison all things considered, but CNN’s Biden, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris and seven other hopefuls to be the 46th President of the United States featuring second night of debate on CNN in late July snagged 10.7 million viewers. Adding in CNN en Español that the second night of the second round of debates total went up to 10.8 million, according to Nielsen – just sayin.

CBS and NBC went for all encores last night, but we’ll update with more Democratic debate ratings, as well as how baseball did on the Murdoch-owned net, plus the CW’s The Outpost and more as we get them.