Biden’s Next L.A. Visit Includes Fundraiser At Home of Jim and Ann Gianopulos

Joe Biden continues a fundraising swing in Los Angeles this morning, but he’s also lined up another event for his next trip to to Southern California: An October 10 fundraiser at the home of Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos and his wife Ann, a marketing consultant.

The co-hosts for the event include Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Tom Rothman and Jessica Harper, James Costos and Michael Smith, Matt Rutler, and Josh and Lisa Grode. CNBC first reported on the event.

October 10 will be a busy day on L.A.’s political scene: Biden and at least eight other Democratic candidates are participating in an LGBTQ town hall in downtown Los Angeles that will be shown on CNN. The event is being sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign.

Biden also has scheduled an event earlier in the day at the home of producer Michael Lombardo and his husband, architect Sonny Ward.

Biden’s current trip included two fundraisers on Wednesday and then an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He’s scheduled to appear at an event in San Marino today. According to an invite, the hosts are Jules and Amy Buenabenta and Joe Waz and Cynthia Telles.

Alyssa Milano and Zach Braff were among the industry figures who attended a Biden event on Tuesday evening at the home of Sean Burton, the CEO of investment and development firm Cityview, and his wife Teresa.

At the event, Biden addressed President Donald Trump’s allegations against him and his son.

Biden told those at the event that there was no proof to Trump’s allegations about he and his son.

“This is not about me, and it really isn’t, because not a single publication said anything he has ever said about me or my son is true,” Biden said, according to a pool report. “Everyone has gone and researched it and said it’s not true.”