Joe Biden’s Campaign Asks Networks to Stop Booking Rudy Giuliani

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is asking the networks to stop booking Rudy Giuliani, writing that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer “has made very clear that his only obligation is to protect Donald Trump, and that he will willingly lie to do so.”

In a letter to the networks, campaign officials Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield wrote the networks that “while you have been aggressive in pushing back on him in real time, it is well known that the dedicated liar always has the advantage, pushing out outlandish falsehoods and disinformation in the knowledge that it is hard for the corrections to catch up. Giving Rudy Giuliani valuable time on your air to push these lies in the first place is a disservice to your audience and a disservice to journalism.”

Giuliani has been a prized guest on network news shows as the whistleblower scandal has unfolded. Giuliani has vigorously defended Trump while making a number of varying claims about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. He’s also sparred with some anchors, like CNN’s Chris Cuomo, as they have tried to challenge the veracity of his allegations.

The letter was sent to network news presidents, chief anchors and Sunday show executive producers at ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. It was provided to Deadline by a source inside the campaign. Spokespersons for the networks did not have immediate comment.

Dunn and Bedingfield wrote that “we do not believe you should be giving legitimacy to someone who has publicly said he is concerned his tombstone will say he ‘lied for Donald Trump,’ — but if you do, you need to give an equivalent amount of time to a surrogate for the Biden campaign. Vice President Biden and his campaign are the target of these attacks. Saying simply that you will put a Democrat on, at a time when there are many declared candidates for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, is neither fair treatment nor equal treatment.”

They also expressed frustration over a Giuliani appearance on Face the Nation on Sunday. They said that during the broadcast, Giuliani he “attacked the credibility of the former Ukrainian prosecutor on whom he has previously staked most of his harebrained case against Biden when the prosecutor said definitively he believed there was

nothing here to investigate.”

One of Giuliani’s central allegations focuses on Hunter Biden’s role as a director of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, while his father was vice president. That raised ethical concerns at the time, but according to Politifact, there is no evidence that Biden talked to his son in a substantive way about the company or that his call to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor was an effort to end an investigation into Burisma.

The whistleblower complaint centers on a July 25 call that Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president asked Zelensky to launch an investigation into the Bidens. Trump has acknowledged making the request, but denies that there was any pressure or “quid pro quo,” or a promise to release U.S. aid to the Ukraine in exchange for starting such a probe.

Giuliani’s guest spots have generated considerable attention beyond the shows themselves, as some of his most colorful and contentious moments have gone viral in social media. Last week, in an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle, Giuliani insisted that the State Department knew what he was doing when he met with Ukrainian officials to ask them about investigations in that country, including those surrounding the Bidens. He even shared text messages that he said came from Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy. Volker resigned on Friday.

“They basically knew everything I was doing,” Giuliani said on Ingraham’s show.

The full text of the Biden campaign letter is below:

All —

We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to

spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact

check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving

him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and

desperate lies into the national conversation.

We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a

surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly

lie in order to advance his own narrative.

Just today, for example, he tried to resurrect the argument that Vice President Biden’s

anti-corruption work in Ukraine was intended to benefit his son, when every single independent

outlet has reported that the Vice President Biden was advancing the foreign policy goals of the

United States government, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund, the World

Bank and more by pushing to oust a prosecutor who was known to be corrupt. [Wall Street

Journal, 9/21/2019; Bloomberg, 5/7/2019]

He also tried to raise completely baseless suggestions about Hunter Biden’s work in China that

have been pushed by conservative mouthpiece Peter Schweizer and have been roundly

debunked as false in mainstream outlets. He spouted this while pointedly avoiding answering

directly a question about whether he had spoken to Chinese authorities directly in an attempt to

manufacture this smear — just as he did with the Ukranians. [New York Times, 5/20/19;

Washington Post, Trump’s false claims about Hunter Biden’s China dealings, 9/26/19]

Rudy Giuliani has made clear time and again that he will lie on television — often contradicting

himself multiple times over the course of one answer. This morning on CBS, he attacked the

credibility of the former Ukranian prosecutor on whom he has previously staked most of his

harebrained case against Biden when the prosecutor said definitively he believed there was

nothing here to investigate. Giuliani is not enlightening your viewers in any way. He’s not

offering a unique or informed perspective. He’s certainly not introducing new facts, since his

relationship with the truth is casual at best.

Giuliani is not a public official, and holds no public office that would entitle him to opine on the

nation’s airwaves. The decision to legitimize his increasingly outlandish and unhinged charges

and behavior – calling it “news” – rests solely with you. And let us be clear: we do not believe

you should be giving legitimacy to someone who has publicly said he is concerned his

tombstone will say he “lied for Donald Trump,” — but if you do, you need to give an equivalent

amount of time to a surrogate for the Biden campaign. Vice President Biden and his campaign

are the target of these attacks. Saying simply that you will put a Democrat on, at a time when

there are many declared candidates for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, is neither

fair treatment nor equal treatment.

Your obligation is to provide the American people with an informed, fact-based and responsible

coverage and debate of critical issues. Rudy Giuliani has made very clear that his only

obligation is to protect Donald Trump, and that he will willingly lie to do so. While you have

been aggressive in pushing back on him in real time, it is well known that the dedicated liar

always has the advantage, pushing out outlandish falsehoods and disinformation in the

knowledge that it is hard for the corrections to catch up.

Giving Rudy Giuliani valuable time on your air to push these lies in the first place is a disservice

to your audience and a disservice to journalism.

We ask that you no longer book him on your air.

Sincerely,

Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield

Biden for President