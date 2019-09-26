‘Close Encounters’ Designer Joe Alves To Receive Art Directors’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Oscar-nominated production designer Joe Alves, best known for his work on the Steven Spielberg classics Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Jaws, will receive the Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th Annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards on February 1.

“The breadth and depth of Joe Alves’ contribution to the art of visual storytelling can hardly be overstated,” said Mark Worthington, Art Directors Council Chair. “He has been involved with helping to create many of the most iconic feature films and television shows of the last 65 years. It is difficult to imagine a more deserving recipient of this honor.”

Alves began his movie career as a visual-effects Disney animator assigned to the 1956 MGM sci-fi classic Forbidden Planet. Other credits in art and production design include TV’s Rod Serling’s Night Gallery and Alfred Hitchcock’s feature Torn Curtain. He designed three features for Spielberg, including the first two Jaws films and Close Encounters, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. He made his directing debut with Jaws 3-D.

Alves is the first of four 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards to be announced by the Art Directors Guild.

The 2020 ADG Awards are set for the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom on Saturday, February 1, 2020.