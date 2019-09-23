Jodi Picoult Bestseller Headed Off Broadway In Musical Adaptation

A musical adaptation of Between the Lines, the best-selling novel by mega-selling author Jodi Picoult and daughter Samantha Van Leer, is heading for Off Broadway. Producer Daryl Roth announced today that the new musical will begin performances on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 with an official opening in May 2020 at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage.

Directing will be Jeff Calhoun, a two-time Tony nominee best known for Newsies, Grey Gardens and a slew of other Broadway productions. Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph.

Between the Lines, featuring a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Disney Animation’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure), made its world premiere in a well-received 2017 engagement at Kansas City Rep. A sold-out concert version was presented at New York’s 92nd Street Y last year.

“At the heart of good theatre is a story worth telling,” said veteran producer Roth. “When I first read this book by Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer, I was captivated and felt it had the potential to become a beautiful musical. I am always drawn to material that sheds light on women’s stories, and encourages my daughter’s and granddaughters’ generations to find their own strength, truth, and confidence.”

The Picoult/Van Leer young adult novel was published in 2012 and quickly became a New York Times best-seller. The novel tells the story of 15-year-old Delilah, an outsider at her new school who takes solace in a book for younger children. As she reads, the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur as one of the characters starts speaking to her.

As described in the Off Broadway announcement, Between the Lines “is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world.”

Casting, design team and opening night date will be announced shortly.