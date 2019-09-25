Jo-An Anderson Fox Dies: Marketing Guru For Country And Pop Stars Was 68

Jo-An Anderson Fox, the Nashville-based talent, marketing and television development executive whose client list included Bobby Vinton, Perry Como, Jerry Vale, Engelbert Humperdink, Marty Raybon, Perry Danos and Johnny Mathis, died of heart failure Monday in her home. Her daughter, Jill Anderson McIntosh, confirmed the death.

Fox’s career stretched from Connecticut and Broadway to Nashville. Born Jo-An Burns in Schenectady, NY to Joseph and Ann Burns, she attended Niskayuna High School before earning her B.A. degree in Theater at SUNY Plattsburgh. She went on to earn a Masters in Theater Management at SUNY Albany.

For several years, she served as a marketing executive at the Oakdale Musical Theatre before forming The Anderson Group in 1985. In 1998, she relocated to Nashville, where she became VP of A&R, Marketing and Artist Development at Grand Vista Music.

In recent years, she devoted her time to scouting and developing young talent under the umbrella of her company, Blue Velvet Music Group. She also joined the television development team as VP Development for the Los Angeles-based production company Prometheus Entertainment.

In addition to her marketing and management career, Fox was also a family therapist and life coach, having earned a PhD from Southern Connecticut State University in 1996.

Fox is survived by her husband, Kim Fox; her daughter, Jill Anderson McIntosh; her son-in-law, Tim McIntosh; her grandson, Tobin McIntosh, and her brother, Kevin Burns. No details were available on a memorial service.