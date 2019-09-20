Jim Parsons-Produced Comedy ‘The Monarchy Is Going To S***’ From Amy Reed In The Works At Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has put into development The Monarchy Is Going to S***, a comedy from writer Amy Reed (Diary of a Female President), Jim Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Reed, The Monarchy Is Going To S*** is set in the modern-day kingdom of Andova, where the lives of twin princesses are thrown into utter disarray when the King’s newly discovered illegitimate son is named as the rightful heir to the throne. But the two irreverent princesses won’t exactly go away quietly, not when they believe The Monarchy Is Going To S***.

Reed executive produces with That’s Wonderful’s Parsons and Todd Spiewak. Eric Norsoph, That’s Wonderful’s Head of Production and Development, co-executive produces and will oversee the project for the production company. Warner Bros. TV, where That’s Wonderful is under a deal, is the studio.

Reed is currently staffed on the Disney+ show Diary of a Female President from Gina Rodriguez’s I Can & I Will Productions. She previously wrote on the upcoming Hulu show Crossing Swords from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in addition to developing her original pilot Gwenby for Fox with Sony TV. Reed is repped by Mosaic and Melissa Fox with Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

That’s Wonderful Productions’ recently-produced Netflix comedy series Special, written by and starring Ryan O’Connell, received four Emmy nominations in the short-form category. Additionally, Parsons and Spiewak serve as executive producers, and Norsoph a co-producer on the hit CBS sitcom Young Sheldon. That’s Wonderful Productions is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.