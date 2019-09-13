Jim Axelrod Named Chief Investigative & Senior National Correspondent For CBS News

Jim Axelrod is expanding his role at CBS News. The network has named Axelrod chief investigative and senior national correspondent. He begins his new role immediately.

Previously, Axelrod was the senior national correspondent for CBS News, reporting for CBS This Morning, the CBS Evening News, CBS Sunday Morning and other CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Since joining CBS News in 1996, Axelrod has covered a broad range of domestic and international stories. Most recently, his investigation uncovered a new Medicare fraud that’s taking advantage of popular genetic tests, and potentially costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

Axelrod was honored with a Peabody Award for his CBS News series on West Virginia’s opioid addiction crisis, a George Polk Award for his work exposing a multi-billion dollar compounding pharmacy fraud, an Edward R. Murrow award for his reporting on the genetic testing industry. He was also part of the CBS News team honored with a 2010 duPont-Columbia Silver Baton for CBS Reports: Children of the Recession. Axelrod also won Emmy awards in 2002, 2014, and 2016.

Earlier, Axelrod covered the war in Iraq and the American invasion of Afghanistan. In 2003, Axelrod was the first television journalist to report live from Baghdad’s Saddam International Airport immediately after it fell to U.S. troops. His live coverage of the U.S. Army firing artillery rounds into Iraqi positions was the first to be broadcast by a reporter embedded with ground troops engaged in combat in Iraq. Axelrod also covered the departure of U.S. troops from Iraq and was the last reporter to leave with the military in December 2011.

Axelrod began his stint with CBS News as a Miami-based correspondent and later served in the Dallas Bureau (1997-1999) and New York Bureau (1999-2006). He also served as CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent (2006-2009) and was named a CBS News National Correspondent in 2009. From 2012-2016, Axelrod was the anchor of the CBS Saturday Evening News.