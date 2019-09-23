‘When They See Us’ Jharrel Jerome Pays Tribute To The “Exonerated” Central Park Five As He Accepts Emmy For Lead Actor In A Limited Series

When They See Us’ Jharrel Jerome paid tribute to the “exonerated” Central Park Five as he accepted the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie.

Jerome’s award for the first pick up of the evening for Netflix. He beat Escape At Dannemora’s Benicio del Toro, Fosse/Verdon’s Sam Rockwell, True Detective’s Mahershala Ali, A Very English Scandal’s Hugh Grant and Chernobyl’s Jared Harris.

Jerome plays Korey Wise, one of five teenage boys of color wrongly convicted in the notorious Central Park Jogger case of 1989 in the four-part Netflix drama.

Jerome received his award to a standing ovation. “I feel like I should be in the Bronx right now,” he said. He thanked his fellow actors, his mother and Ava DuVernay. “Most importantly, this is for the men that we know as the exonerated five,” he added.

The five that he is referring to are the real-life series subjects—Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise.

When They See Us, which was produced by Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films and Array Filmworks, follows the five Harlem teens who were incorrectly convicted first in the media and then twice in the courts for the brutal rape of a jogger in the NYC park.

The award was handed out by 9-1-1’s Angela Bassett and Peter Krause.