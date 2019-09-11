‘Happy Death Day’ Actress Jessica Rothe Lands Lead In Universal’s Romance Drama ‘All My Life’

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Rothe is set to star in Universal Pictures’ All My Life, inspired by the true story of Jenn Carter and her husband Solomon Chau.

The pic, directed by Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) and based on Todd Rosenberg’s 2017 Black List script, follows a young couple as they plan their wedding in the face of devastating news. Rothe will play the bride inspired by Carter.

Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce for their Broken Road Productions banner. Universal’s SVP of Production Sara Scott and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Rothe just wrapped the Amazon’s series Utopia, an adaptation of the U.K. series, written by Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Gillian Flynn. Rothe is also currently executive producing and starring in Delilah, a comedy pilot for HBO Max, based on a pitch she developed with Sharon Horgan (written by Horgan and Aisling Bea).

Also upcoming, Rothe is about to begin filming the indie movie Body Brokers in a supporting role. She starred in the Happy Death Day franchise for Blumhouse and Universal which across two movies grossed close to $190M worldwide off combined budgets that were just under $14M. Rothe also starred in the six-time Oscar winning pic La La Land alongside Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Rothe is represented by WME, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P.