Jerry Seinfeld Drives Away With Victory In ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’ Lawsuit

Jerry Seinfeld must be feeling pretty buzzed this morning over a now dead lawsuit over who came up with the idea for his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series, and not that there’s anything wrong with that.

“Defendants argue that Plaintiffs copyright claims are time-barred,” stated U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan today in an opinion and order in director Christian Charles’ year and a half copyright infringement action against the motoring funnyman. “The Court agrees,” the federal judge added, ending the dispute for good (read the order here).

Copyright civil cases have a three-year window within the statute for a suit to be brought forth with any chance of success once the official clock of notification or an issue of disagreement starts ticking.

Though he communicated with Seinfeld in 2017 around the time the self explanatorily titled series inked a deal with Netflix and moved over to the streamer from Crackle for further seasons, Charles did not first take the Comedians in Cars matter to court until early 2018 – about three years too late it seems.

“Because Charles was on notice that his ownership claim had been repudiated since at least 2012, his infringement claim is time-barred,” Judge Nathan further explained in her nine-page ruling dismissing the matter from the long time Seinfeld collaborator of sorts. “His joint authorship claim is also time-barred for the same reasons.”

“And his request for an injunction fails, because it was premised on Charles’ assertion that he is the sole owner. Because Charles has had multiple opportunities to amend his complaint in the face of Defendants’ timeliness arguments and has not made any further amendment requests, these claims are dismissed with prejudice.”

“Today’s victory is a complete vindication,” Seinfeld attorney Orin Snyder of Gibson Dunn Crutcher asserted in a statement following the order. “Jerry created Comedians in Cars and this lawsuit was nothing but a money-grab seeking to capitalize on the success of the show. We are pleased that the Court saw through the noise and dismissed the case.”

As well as helming the pilot for Comedians in Cars, Charles directed a number of those AMEX commercials that Seinfeld cashed in with in the 1990s and the comic’s 2002 road movie documentary Comedian. Having debuted its 11th season and the second on Netflix on July 19, Comedians in Cars has hauled in a number of PGA Awards and been nominated four times for Primetime Emmy Awards, including this year.

Yada, yada, yada.