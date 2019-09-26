Jeremy Pope To Star In Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

EXCLUSIVE: Rising Broadway star Jeremy Pope is set as a lead opposite Darren Criss and David Corenswet and will serve as an executive producer on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix limited drama Hollywood, which has a straight-to-series order at the Internet TV network.

Few details are known about the series, which Murphy calls “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” It is believed to be set in the 1940s and center on three lead characters, played by Pope, Criss and Corenswet. I hear Pope will play Archie, an aspiring writer.

Murphy co-created the series with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan. Principal photography got underway this summer, with Pope, Criss and Corenswet all exec producing in addition to starring.



Hollywood is Murphy’s third show for Netflix following The Politician and Ratched, and the first under his mega overall deal with the streamer.

Pope has been hailed as the breakout star of this past Broadway season, which marked his debut on the big stage with two roles, which both earned him Tony nominations — Actor in a Play for Choir Boy and iFeatured Actor in a Musical for Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.

After seeing Pope on stage in Choir Boy and Ain’t Too Proud, I hear Murphy immediately reached out to cast him as a lead in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Choir Boy was Tony-nominated for Best Play, and Ain’t Too Proud was nominated for Best Musical.

Pope is repped by Gersh, Door24 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.