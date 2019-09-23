Jeremy Piven, Bruce Dern, Taryn Manning & More To Star In ‘Crabs in a Bucket’ Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe-winning Entourage alum Jeremy Piven, Oscar nominee Bruce Dern, Taryn Manning of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, Zach McGowan (Shameless, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The 100) and Jamie Kennedy (Malibu’s Most Wanted, Ad Astra) are attached to star in Crabs in a Bucket, an indie comedy from Future Proof Films, Cornell Ventures, and Jars Media Group.

Paolo Pilladi is directing the film from a script he wrote with Greg Lingo. Additional cast includes Jack McGee, Jason James Richter, Royce Johnson, Chris Kerson, Lauren Francesca, Betsy Beutler, Peter Patrikios, Natasha Coppola-Shalom, and Garry Pastore.

The plot follows real estate developer Mick (Piven), who returns to his offbeat Philly childhood neighborhood for his mother’s Irish wake and discovers he’s been willed their ill-fated pub that his sleazy boss, Mr. Delvecchio (Pastore), wants to raze and gentrify the neighborhood. As Mick reconnects with his father Laurence (McGee) and deadbeat brother Dougal (McGowan), his old cronies remind him that roots run deep and old habits die hard. His budding relationship with his first love Ali (Manning) compounds Mick’s fight or flight decision to save the bar or his burgeoning career.

Rob Simmons, DJ Dodd, and Ante Novakovic are producing the project while Lingo will serve as the executive producer. Filming is set to begin this month in New Jersey.

The pic will mark Pilladi’s second directorial outing following his The Winemaker’s Son drama. “I am thrilled to have this film underway,” Pilladi said. “It’s humbling to collaborate with this stellar ensemble to explore an eclectic neighborhood experiencing the pains of gentrification.”