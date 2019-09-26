Jennifer Lopez & Shakira To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez, fresh off the success of Hustlers, and Colombian-born Grammy-winning singer Shakira will headline the halftime show at next year’s Super Bowl LIV. The two revealed the news along with the NFL on social media Thursday.

The NFL’s annual championship game is set for February 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game, which airs this year on Fox, drew 98.2 million total viewers to CBS last year, which was down from 2018.

Still, the Super Bowl is the highest-profile TV event in the U.S. by miles.

The halftime show hails from the league and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which recently signed a broad deal for the company to oversee the NFL’s entertainment auspices. Pepsi is the presenting sponsor.

Last year, Maroon 5 and Adam Levine did the honors at the halftime show. The last female headliner was Lady Gaga in 2017.

Lopez had been rumored for a spot in the halftime show for a while, but had remained coy about it during recent interviews to promote Hustlers, the STX stripper drama that grossed an STX-record $31.2 million in its opening weekend earlier this month. The pic has grossed $77.5 million worldwide as of the middle of each week.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said in a story on NFL.com confirming today’s news. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Shakira has won three Grammys and 11 Latin Grammys, and the only South American artist to have a No. 1 song in the U.S.