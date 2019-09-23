Jeffrey Wright In Talks For ‘The Batman’

Jeffrey Wright is headed to Gotham City. The Westworld actor is in early talks to take the role of Commissioner James Gordon in the latest Batman installment, which will star Robert Pattinson. Matt Reeves is helming the Warner Bros/ DC Comics film, which will focus on Bruce Wayne’s formative stages as Batman.

Commissioner Gordon most recently was seen on the big screen played by J.K. Simmons in Justice League. Prior to that, Gary Oldman took on the role of Batman’s close police ally in the Dark Knight trilogy.

The Batman is slated to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Wright will reprise his role in the next season of HBO’s Westworld. He most was recently seen festival pics The Laundromat and The Goldfinch.