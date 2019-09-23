Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sid Haig Dies: ‘House Of 1000 Corpses’ Horror Icon Was 80

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot Starring Jared Padalecki In the Works

Read the full story

Jeffrey Wright In Talks For ‘The Batman’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9885494d) Jeffrey Wright 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
Shutterstock

Jeffrey Wright is headed to Gotham City. The Westworld actor is in early talks to take the role of Commissioner James Gordon in the latest Batman installment, which will star Robert Pattinson. Matt Reeves is helming the Warner Bros/ DC Comics film, which will focus on Bruce Wayne’s formative stages as Batman.

Commissioner Gordon most recently was seen on the big screen played by J.K. Simmons in Justice League. Prior to that, Gary Oldman took on the role of Batman’s close police ally in the Dark Knight trilogy.

The Batman is slated to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Wright will reprise his role in the next season of HBO’s Westworld. He most was recently seen festival pics The Laundromat and The Goldfinch.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad