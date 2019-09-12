Jay Shaylor Named Executive Producer of ‘CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell’

Jay Shaylor has been named executive producer of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell as the newscast readies to move to Washington, D.C., from New York later this fall.

Shaylor has been executive producer of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer since 2013, and has been part of the team that produced CNN’s election nights and special events. His appointment starts next month.

The newscast with O’Donnell as anchor launched on July 15 with Kim Godwin, the network’s executive vice president of news, at the helm until a permanent EP was found. There has been an emphasis on sending O’Donnell to the scene of major breaking news stories, most recently to Florida and the Bahamas to report on Hurricane Dorian. She was the only network news anchor to do so.

Shaylor will inevitably bring that sense of breaking news urgency to the newscast given his experience on The Situation Room, where he led live coverage of such events as the San Bernardino shootings and the firing of FBI Director James Comey. He previously was senior producer of ABC’s Good Morning America and has won Emmy, Peabody and Murrow awards.