AGC Studios Unwrapping ‘The Present’ Spec From ‘Key & Peele’ Scribe Jay Martel

EXCLUSIVE: AGC Studios has picked up Jay Martel’s spec screenplay The Present, Deadline has learned.

The Present tells the story of a young boy who figures out a way to repeat the day leading up to his parents’ separation so he can relive the same day and try to keep them from splitting up. Martel will serve as an executive producer on the project, which we hear is in early development.

Martel, together with his former longtime writing partner Ian Roberts, won Emmy and Peabody awards for showrunning and executive producing Comedy Central’s sketch series Key & Peele. They also wrote Warner Bros’ Kevin Hart-Will Ferrell comedy Get Hard which made $112M at the global box office. Martel and Roberts also ran the TV Land series Teachers.

Most recently, Martel served as the showrunner of Comedy Central’s critically acclaimed Alternatino with Arturo Castro.

He also wrote/directed the final “Luther – Obama’s Anger Translator” sketch starring Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key after President Donald Trump’s election.

Martel is also a frequent contributor to The New Yorker and a published author. He is repped by Verve and Ziffren Brittenham.