‘Ozark’ Emmy Winner Jason Bateman In Talks To Direct, Star With Ryan Reynolds In ‘Clue’ Movie At Fox/Disney

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from Sunday’s Emmy win for Best Directing in a Drama Series for Netflix’s Ozark, Jason Bateman is in early talks direct Ryan Reynolds in Clue, the live-action feature adaptation of the Hasbro board game for Fox/Disney. Bateman also plans to star in the film, though it’s early going.

Bateman, who won the Emmy for the Ozark episode “Reparations,” will develop the Clue script with Reynolds, who’s producing through his Maximum Effort banner, along with Allspark Pictures, the film division of Hasbro.

Reynolds made a three-year producing deal early last year off the success of the two Deadpool movies, and the studio at that time set Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first Deadpool film, to script Clue.

Bateman just began production today on the new season of Ozark. He will direct two episodes of the show in Season 3, as well as reprise his role as the drug cartel financial advisor Marty Byrde. Byrde, you might recall, took his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks to launder $500 million, and thanks to his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), ended last season at the helm of a riverboat casino instead of fleeing the murderous cartel.

Bateman separately is directing the first two episodes of The Outsider for HBO.

He’s repped by CAA and Lighthouse Media & Management along with Hansen Jacobson.