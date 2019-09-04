Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Loses Janice Min As 2020 Launch Date Looms

As Hollywood loves to prove over and over, everyone’s a great fit – until they’re not.

Just short of a year after signing up with Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short form and mobile-based Quibi video service, Janice Min has exited the building, so to speak

“Janice Min will be leaving Quibi,” a spokesperson for the Meg Whitman-run streamer set to launch next year confirmed today. “We thank her for her leadership and wish her well as she embarks on her next chapter,” it was added in corporate circumvention speak.

No other details of why Min is now out were officially made available.

However, I hear there was a “difference of opinion”, according to a source close to the situation, between the former DreamWorks Animation boss and the ex-ebay chief and the once THR kingpin over the direction of news content on Quibi. The category in question being the primary fiefdom of Min on the multi-studio backed subscription service set to premiere on April 6 2020.

Following the opening of his post-DWA digital media and technology investment firm WndrCo, Katzenberg raised $1 billion in backing initially from Disney WarnerMedia, Fox, Viacom and NBCU, plus MGM, Lionsgate, MGM, Sony and China’s Alibaba, among others. Attracting more high end talent than an Elton John party, the goal of the multi-genre Quibi is that elusive 25-35 demographic of digital natives to sign up for a whole new form of media

The departure of one-time US Weekly editor Min from the well-funded and talent deep Quibi follows the exit last month of the company’s head of partnerships and advertising Tim Connolly. The Hulu/Disney alum exited amid a reorganization at the shortform streamer. It also comes after the bustling Quibi announced more than two dozen series projects in two months through late August.

