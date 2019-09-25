Mega-Selling Author Janet Evanovich Signs With The Story Factory

EXCLUSIVE: Janet Evanovich, one of the biggest selling authors in the world with 200 million copies in print and 25 #1 New York Times bestsellers, has signed with The Story Factory for exclusive representation. Her son, Peter Evanovich (The Big Kahuna) and daughter Alex Evanovich (Troublemaker) have made the move too. Evanovich was previously repped by WME.

Led by Shane Salerno, The Story Factory will rep the entire Evanovich literary portfolio and look to expand its publishing universe around the world, and ramp up film and TV adaptations. One effort will be to build a co-author program to create new properties and franchise book series. She makes the move as her latest book, Look Alive Twenty-Five, which debuted atop the NYT hardcover bestseller list, this month topped the Publishers Weekly mass market paperback bestseller list. Her twenty-sixth Stephanie Plum novel, Twisted Twenty-Six, will be released on November 12. The twenty-seventh Plum novel — which Evanovich is writing — will complete her current four-book contract with the Penguin Random House division Putnam.

Evanovich is best known for her beloved Stephanie Plum series (23 volumes have topped the NYT list), and she has also written or co-written more than ten other New York Times bestsellers, including Troublemaker and Troublemaker 2. Those were co-written with her daughter, Alex Evanovich. She has co-written with Peter Evanovich the Fox and O’Hare series, which includes the most recent bestseller, The Big Kahuna.

“It’s an incredible honor to be given the opportunity chance to represent Janet Evanovich, a true literary icon and one of the most accomplished authors in publishing history,” said The Story Factor founder/president Salerno. “I’m equally thrilled to expand the careers of the gifted New York Times bestselling authors Peter Evanovich and Alex Evanovich. I’m looking forward to helping all three authors continue to deliver global bestsellers to millions of readers around the world, and to helping produce great film and television adaptations of their works.”

The Evanovich clan joins a growing Story Factory author list that includes Don Winslow, Steve Hamilton, Meg Gardiner, Marcus Sakey, Adrian McKinty, Dervla McTiernan, Reed Farrel Coleman, Bill Beverly, Steve Cavanagh, Lou Berney, Jane Green, John Katzenbach, Eric Rickstad, Stayton Bonner, Michael Lombardi, Greg Harden, Pulitzer Prize nominee Blake Bailey, and Michael Mann, the director of Heat and The Insider who hatched his own publishing imprint at HarperCollins.

Salerno is also a screenwriter whose work includes co-writing the upcoming Avatar sequels directed by James Cameron.