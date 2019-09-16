Jane Lynch Pitching New Cyndi Lauper Project: “It’s a ‘Golden Girls’ For Today”

Speaking backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday in the wake of winning her guest comedy gong for Mrs. Maisel, Jane Lynch announced she has just pitched Netflix a new show with Cyndi Lauper.

“We’re our ages now. I’m almost 60, and she’s 65. We’re looking for our next act and we haven’t had children,” she said of the show.

At first reluctant to spill details, she said, “I don’t think I can,” but then caved and said, “It’s a Golden Girls for Today.”

The show will feature two other major characters, which Lynch said they hadn’t yet cast.

Lynch’s win tonight was the first for her Mrs. Maisel role as female comic Sophie Lennon, although she was already nominated last year. She also produces and hosts Hollywood Game Night for which she has won twice as host.