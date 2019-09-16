Jane Lynch Dedicates Her ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Emmy To Joan Rivers, Phyllis Diller & “Those Gals Who Blazed A Trail” For Female Comics

Creative Arts Emmy regular Jane Lynch took home her first guest actress award at the show Sunday. This time, she got the gold for her role in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—that of comedienne Sophie Lennon.

The company I keep in this category,” Lynch said on stage, accepting the award. “I’m just so honored—each and every one of these actresses. I want to thank Amy and Dan Palladino, but oh my god, the joy of being a part of this gem of a show.”

Lynch also chose to dedicate her award to all those 1960s female comics who had to put up with needing a gimmick. “You had to make fun of your looks or you couldn’t keep a man,” she said. She included Joan Rivers, Totie Fields and Phyllis Diller in her shout-out to “those gals who blazed a trail.”

Lynch was also nominated in the same role and category last year.

With 12 Emmy noms overall, this is her fifth win. Among her previous wins are reality host for Hollywood Game Night (twice) and in supporting actress for Glee.