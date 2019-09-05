James Wan’s Untitled Atomic Monster Feature Adds Maddie Hasson

EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Hasson has joined the cast of James Wan’s untitled Atomic Monster Film (AKA Silvercup) in a key role.

She joins the current cast which includes Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel and George Young. The pic reps a return for Wan to his indie horror/thriller roots. Pic’s storyline is under wraps. It will shoot in Los Angeles at the end of September, a recipient of the Independent California Film Rebate.

The project is being independently financed by Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, which is distributing in China. New Line, which has a long history with Wan on his Conjuring franchise and upcoming Mortal Kombat (which Wan is producing), will release the pic in the rest of the world. Wan is producing with Michael Clear with a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu.

Hasson currently stars in Doug Liman’s critically-acclaimed, genre-bending YouTube Originals action/thriller series Impulse, which will return for a second season this fall. She also gave a memorable performance opposite Melissa Leo in the Sony Classics film Novitiate, and co-starred opposite Tom Hiddleston in the Sony Classics film I Saw The Light. Hasson made her feature debut in Bobcat Goldthwait’s God Bless America. She is represented by UTA and Coast to Coast Talent Group.