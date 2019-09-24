Michole Briana White & Jacqueline McKenzie Board James Wan’s Untitled Atomic Monster Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Michole Briana White and Jacqueline McKenzie have joined the growing ensemble cast of James Wan’s untitled Atomic Monster film, which marks a return to his indie horror roots.

They join already cast Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel, George Young and Maddie Hasson. Pic is currently in production in Los Angeles, a recipient of the Independent California Film Rebate.

White has starred in such pics as Lila and Eve, She Hate Me, and Encino Man. She is represented by SMS and Silver J Mgmt.

McKenzie can be seen in the Netflix series Pine Gap and she recently wrapped filming the reboot of the crime thriller miniseries Halifax: Retribution. She won the 2018 Most Outstanding Supporting Actress Logie (Australian Emmys) for her role as Gabe in Romper Stomper: Next Gen for STAN. She also stars in the miniseries Safe Harbour from NBC/Matchbox, which is currently streaming on Hulu. McKenzie is repped by The Burstein Company and Marquee.

The latest project from the Aquaman director is being independently financed by Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, which is releasing the pic in China. New Line, which released Wan’s Conjuring franchise and upcoming Mortal Kombat (which he’s producing), will distribute the movie in the rest of the world. Wan is producing with Michael Clear with a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu.