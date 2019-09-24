‘McMafia’ Star James Norton Launches Film & TV Firm Rabbit Track Pictures With Former Black Bear Exec Kitty Kaletsky

EXCLUSIVE: McMafia and War & Peace star James Norton is officially launching London-based film and TV production firm Rabbit Track Pictures with former Black Bear head of TV Kitty Kaletsky.

The company will option, develop and produce projects and team up with third parties. Norton will also star in select projects. Kaletsky, who relocated to London this summer from LA, will serve as head of film and TV at the firm, which is expected to make additional hires in coming months.

As previously revealed, the slate includes crime feature Chasing Agent Freegard, which is in the works with UK firms Great Point Media and The Development Partnership. Norton will star in the film and serve as an executive producer. That project comes from Captain Phillips co-producer Michael Bronner, and is based on the story of Robert Hendy-Freegard, who masqueraded as an MI5 agent and fooled several people into going underground for fear of assassination by the IRA.

BAFTA-nominee Norton, also well known for his roles in UK series Happy Valley and Grantchester, is currently filming HBO’s Victorian sci-fi drama The Nevers and will next be seen in Sony’s anticipated movie update Little Women. The actor is routinely speculated as a future James Bond.

Kaletsky spent two years as head of TV at Teddy Schwarzman’s (The Imitation Game) LA-based Black Bear Pictures. Before that she was a development executive at Kris Thykier’s PeaPie and Archery Pictures, working on movies including Ali And Nino and Trash. She also set up production company Midnight Road Entertainment with Vincent Sieber (The Hive) and John Michael-Powell (Dear White People).

Norton told us, “We are very excited to be introducing Rabbit Track Pictures. In the ever-changing landscape of film and tv, we want to build a distinct and dynamic company that champions brave storytellers, interested in character driven narratives. I couldn’t be happier to be working alongside Kitty Kaletsky, who after her years as a development exec at Archery and Head of TV at Black Bear in LA, is the perfect person to head up this venture.”

Kaletsky added, “I’m thrilled to be working with James at Rabbit Track, and for this brilliant opportunity to celebrate unique voices and create compelling and unexpected stories, across film and television.”