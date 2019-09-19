Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge To Record Broadway’s ‘Sea Wall/A Life’ As Audible Original Production

EXCLUSIVE: Sea Wall/A Life, the lauded Broadway production starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, will be recorded and released as an Audible Original production, Audible announced today.

Audible, an industry leader of downloadable audiobooks and other recorded spoken-word entertainment, will record the two actors performing the solo one-act plays in a sound studio, a spokesperson for the company said.

Sea Wall, written by Simon Stephens and performed by Sturridge, and A Life, written by Nick Payne and performed by Gyllenhaal, were first presented as a double bill at the Public Theatre Off Broadway last February, winning over critics and audiences. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall/A Life subsequently made its move to Broadway’s Hudson Theatre in July for an official opening on Aug. 8. The limited engagement runs through Sunday, Sept. 29.

In a statement today, Gyllenhaal said, “I speak for both Tom and myself when I say that it has been one of the great privileges of our respective careers to be a part of this show and to perform these exquisite pieces of writing. There is something utterly unique about them both separately and together that has connected us to audiences in a way that somehow unlocks the undeniable truth that we are all connected by love and the inevitable impermanence of life.”

Gyllenhaal continued, “It’s exciting that with Audible’s release those who weren’t able to catch Sea Wall/A Life during the Broadway run will still be able to experience it in a meaningful way and that this play will live on and continue to connect us to one another.”

Gyllenhaal plays Abe in A Life, recounting both the loss of his beloved father and the birth of his daughter, while Sturridge, as Sea Wall‘s Alex, grapples with a tragedy that changed his idyllic family life forever.

Audible’s recording and release dates of Sea Wall/A Life will be announced later.

Among the company’s previous theater recordings are Girls & Boys starring Carey Mulligan, Neil LaBute’s All The Ways To Say I Love You (performed by Judith Light), Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, and the Billy Crystal-Quinton Peeples comedy Have a Nice Day, performed by Crystal, Justin Bartha, Annette Bening, Darrell Hammond and Kevin Kline, among others.