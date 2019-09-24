Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

FBI Arrests Army Soldier Who Allegedly Talked Of Bombing News Network

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'New Jack City' Reboot In Works With 'Snowfall's Malcolm M. Mays Writing

Read the full story

J. Michael Mendel Dies: ‘The Simpsons’ And ‘Rick And Morty’ Producer Was 54

Adult Swim

J. Michael Mendel, an Emmy-winning animation producer best known for his work on The Simpsons and Rick and Morty has died. He was 54.

Mendel began working on popular Adult Swim series Rick and Morty when it launched in 2013. The cable network released a statement Monday calling him the “heart” of the show’s production team.

“All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Mike Mendel,” the statement began. “Mike was the heart of the Rick and Morty production family, his fantastic talent and wit will be sorely missed.”

“Mike was a universally respected Emmy-winning producer with over 25 years in the industry, who guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community,” the statement continued. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Justin Roiland, co-creator of the series, shared a tribute on Twitter.

“My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away,” Roiland tweeted Monday. “I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed.”

Mendel won four Emmys for his work on The Simpsons and Rick and Morty.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad