J.K. Rowling’s Crime Drama ‘Strike’ To Return To HBO’s Cinemax With Robert Glenister & Natasha O’Keeffe Joining Cast

J.K. Rowling’s crime drama Strike will return to U.S. cable network Cinemax and has added a slew of actors for its next iteration.

Live By Night’s Robert Glenister and Peaky Blinders’ Natasha O’Keeffe have joined the series, which is based on Rowling’s best-selling Cormoran Strike crime novels written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

This comes after Deadline revealed that Line of Duty and Crossing Lines director Susan Tully is to direct the four-part series, known as Lethal White. Filming has begun with stars Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger returning.

Burke, who recently starred in The Souvenir opposite Tilda Swinton, plays Cormoran Strike, while Grainger, who also starred in Patrick Melrose, plays Robin Ellacott, team up once again to solve a crime.

Lethal White starts when Billy, a troubled young man played by Joseph Quinn, comes to Strike’s office to ask for his help investigating a crime he thinks he witnessed as a child, Strike is left deeply unsettled. While Billy is obviously mentally distressed and cannot remember many concrete details, there is something sincere about him and his story. Strike and Robin set off on a twisting trail that leads them through the backstreets of London, into a secretive inner sanctum within Parliament and to a beautiful but sinister manor house deep in the countryside. Strike is simultaneously hired by government minister Jasper Chiswell (Robert Glenister) to investigate Billy’s brother, Jimmy Knight (Nick Blood), who is blackmailing him. As Strike and his partner Robin work to determine how the cases might be connected, Robin goes undercover in the House of Commons. At the same time, Strike has his own issues, a girlfriend who confesses she loves him and his complicated ex Charlotte (Natasha O’Keeffe) who is pregnant and back in the frame.

Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts executive produce the adaptation, which is once again written by Tom Edge, and produced by Jackie Larkin. It is produced by Brontë Film and TV.