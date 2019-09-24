‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Iwan Rheon Leads Cast On Thriller ‘Suppression’ From ‘The Butterfly Effect’ Director J.Mackye Gruber

EXCLUSIVE: Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones) and Erin Richards (Gotham) are among the cast for feature thriller-horror Suppression from U.S. filmmaker J.Mackye Gruber (The Butterfly Effect).

Also starring are Stephanie Leonidas (Defiance), Lex Shrapnel (Medici) and Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands). The project started shooting yesterday in North Wales, UK.

Suppression follows a grieving couple (Rheon and Leonidas) who are given an alternative treatment to suppress their violent urges.

Joseph Baker wrote the screenplay. Producers are Tom Large and Daniel Caltagirone of Snowdonia Studios with Georgia Gwynne Gruber and Andrew Baird of Gruber’s LA-based Darklight Entertainment. Executive producers are Mark Culbert, Christopher J. Marino, Tony Livsek and Chris Moger.

The project is fully-financed by New York outfit Double M Ventures, with additional backing from Welsh private finance raised through Snowdonia Studios. National body Screen Wales has provided logistical support.

“I was instantly drawn to Suppression because everything about it is unexpected. As a director, the opportunity to turn a genre on its head is about as exciting as it gets,” said director Gruber.