‘It Chapter Two’ Balloons Franchise To $1B+ Global; Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’ Overtakes ‘Basterds’ WW; ‘Downton Abbey’ Serves Up Early $12M Debut – International Box Office

New Line/Warner Bros' It Chapter Two had its second reading at the global and international box office this weekend, after screaming to the 2nd highest worldwide opening ever for a horror movie last session. With the sophomore frame's extra balloons, the franchise has now crossed $1B worldwide. The split on Chapter Two is currently $169.5M overseas and $153.8M domestic for a global take of $323.3M. String that onto the 2017 original and the two films combined have made $1.02B.

The Andy Muschietti-directed Chapter Two scared up another $47M this weekend in 78 offshore markets. It is holding the top spot at the international box office and was No. 1 in all of its debuts this session, also maintaining No. 1s in 52 hubs that bowed last session.

While the UK, at $16.5M, is Pennywise’s top market so far, he did cede the No. 1 spot there to Focus’ Downton Abbey which grossed an estimated $6.3M in the home counties. The total weekend on this big screen transfer released by Universal is an estimated $11.7M from 17 markets. The Dowager Countess’ zingers also nabbed the top spot in Australia while much play is still to come, including in the U.S. next weekend.

In other new openers, STX’s Hustlers bowed in 15 overseas markets, shimmying to a $4.6M start. In the UK, the Jennifer Lopez pic was No. 3 with an estimated $1.7M from 477 locations to give STX its best debut to date there.

Elsewhere, Sony/Bona and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood has become the director’s 2nd highest-grossing movie ever worldwide with $329.4M to surpass Inglourious Basterds. The offshore portion is closing in on $200M with $192.5M so far.

Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw banked a further $8.1M this weekend from 68 markets to lift the cume overseas to $572.6M and global to $740.9M. China is now at $196.1M.

Disney’s The Lion King has put a paw past $1.6B global with an added $6.9M offshore in the current frame for a $1.083B international cume and $1.617B worldwide. Notably, in Europe Middle East Africa, TLK has overtaken Avengers: Endgame to become the No. 4 release ever.

