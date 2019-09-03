‘It: Chapter Two’ Is Fandango’s Best-Selling Horror Movie & Most Anticipated Title Of Fall

Updated tracking has New Line’s It: Chapter Two opening between $90 million-$100 million, just behind the previous chapter’s all-time horror and September debut record of $123.4M. However, Fandango reports that advance ticket sales for the Stephen King sequel are the online ticketer’s best ever for a horror pic, outstripping It, Jordan Peele’s Us, last year’s Halloween and The Nun.

Best demos for It: Chapter Two are younger males followed by younger females, similar to the 2017 pic, with solid interest across the board.

In addition, a recent Fandango survey of more than 1,000 chose It: Chapter Two as the top film they want to see for the September through end-of-November period, followed by Warner Bros’ Joker.

Below are the results of the survey in full:

Top Ten Most Anticipated Fall Movies

It: Chapter Two

Joker

Frozen II

Terminator: Dark Fate

Zombieland: Double Tap

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Downton Abbey

Charlie’s Angels

Ad Astra

Top Ten Most Anticipated Fall Female Performances

Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate)

Angelina Jolie (as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Jessica Chastain (as Beverly Marsh in It: Chapter Two)

Emma Stone (as Wichita in Zombieland: Double Tap)

Maggie Smith (as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey)

Michelle Pfeiffer (as Queen Ingrith in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Emilia Clarke (as Kate in Last Christmas)

Natalie Portman (as Lucy Cola in Lucy in the Sky)

Kristen Stewart (as Sabina Wilson in Charlie’s Angels)

Jennifer Lopez (as Ramona in Hustlers)

Top Ten Most Anticipated Fall Male Performances

Tom Hanks (as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Joaquin Phoenix (as Joker in Joker)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (as The Terminator in Terminator: Dark Fate)

Woody Harrelson (as Tallahassee in Zombieland: Double Tap)

Will Smith (as Henry Brogan / Junior in Gemini Man)

Bill Skarsgard (as Pennywise in It: Chapter Two)

Brad Pitt (as Roy McBride in Ad Astra)

Sylvester Stallone (as Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood)

Bill Hader (as Richie Tozier in It: Chapter Two)

Matt Damon (as Caroll Shelby in Ford v. Ferrari)

Most Anticipated Pairings

Matt Damon & Christian Bale (in Ford v. Ferrari)

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz (in Joker)

Jessica Chastain & James McAvoy (in It: Chapter Two)

Angelina Jolie & Elle Fanning (in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Luke Wilson & Woody Harrelson (in Zombieland: Double Tap)

Most Anticipated Action Movies

Terminator: Dark Fate

Zombieland: Double Tap

Charlie’s Angels

Ford v. Ferrari

Rambo: Last Blood

Most Anticipated Family Movies

Frozen II

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The Addams Family

Abominable

Arctic Dogs