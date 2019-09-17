‘Invisible Monsters’: Fabrik & Jennifer Yale Prep Series Based On Chuck Palahniuk Novel

Invisible Monsters was published 20 years ago today, and now Fabrik Entertainment in developing the book for television. Legion and Outlander writer Jennifer Yale is adapting the property.

Bosch producer Fabrik has optioned Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, marking the first time one of his books has been adapted for TV. Fabrik CEO Henrik Bastin and President Melissa Aouate are executive producing, and VP Development Paul Hilborn — who brought the project to the company — is shepherding the development process.

Palahniuk Photo by Adam Levey

Invisible Monsters centers on a fashion model who has everything: the perfect boyfriend, a thriving career, a loyal best friend — until a freeway accident leaves her disfigured and incapable of speech. She quickly goes from the beautiful center of attention to being perceived as an invisible monster. Enter Brandy Alexander, Queen Supreme, one operation away from becoming a woman. Brandy teaches the now-former fashion model that reinventing one’s self means erasing one’s past and making up something better. Together they break free from the confines of societal norms in truly illicit and surprisingly hopeful ways.

Fabrik Entertainment

“We are delighted to bring to life a book that has moved readers and built a devoted global following over the past two decades,” Bastin and Aouate said in a statement. “This thrilling novel offers a rare combination of rich character work and shocking revelations that only Palahniuk can deliver, and in Jennifer Yale’s talented hands we are confident this will be an engaging, cinematic experience that will be sure to grab attention and make headlines.”

Along with writing for Legion and Outlander, Yale’s TV credits include Dexter, Da Vinci’s Demons, Underground and Chambers. She also and shared an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Animated Program as part of the Jakers team. The writer is repped by attorney Bruce Gellman at Hansen Jacobson.

Palahniuk, whose Choke was adapted into a 2008 film starring Sam Rockwell and Anjelica Huston, is repped by ICM Partners and the Gotham Group. Fabrik Entertainment is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.