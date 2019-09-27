‘Into The Dark’: Kerr Smith, Reign Edwards Among 6 Set For ‘Pilgrim’ Installment Of Hulu Horror Event Series

EXCLUSIVE: It’s going to be a terrifying Thanksgiving. Hulu’s horror event series Into the Dark has set Kerr Smith (Riverdale), Reign Edwards (Snowfall), Peter Giles (Man Seeking Woman), Courtney Henggeler (Cobra Kai), Taj Speights (Grey’s Anatomy) and Antonio Raul Corbo (Broke) for the “Pilgrim” installment of the Blumhouse Television series.

Into the Dark includes 12 feature-length episodes, released each month over one year and inspired by a holiday, featuring Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. Marcus Dunstan directed “Pilgrim” and co-wrote it with Patrick Melton as well as Noah Feinberg. It will premiere on November 1.

“Pilgrim” is inspired by true events and follows Ms. Anna Barker, who invites Pilgrim re-enactors to her family’s Thanksgiving in an effort to remind them of their privilege and help them bond. When the “actors” refuse to break character, the Barker family learns that there is such a thing as too much gratitude.

Previous installments of Into the Dark include the April Fools’ Day-themed “I’m Just F*cking With You”; the Mother’s Day-themed “All That We Destroy”; July’s “Culture Shock” as well as “School Spirit”, “Pure”, “Treehouse”, “They Come Knocking” and “Down”.

