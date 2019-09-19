AMC & BBC Co-Pro ‘McMafia’ & Netflix’s Indian Drama ‘Sacred Games’ Lead International Emmy Nominations

AMC and BBC co-pro McMafia is going head to head with Netflix’s Indian drama Sacred Games for an International Emmy.

The nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were unveiled today by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with 44 Nominees across 11 categories and 21 countries. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 25 2019 at the Hilton New York Hotel.

James Norton-fronted McMafia and Sacred Games are competing with Fox’s Brazilian drama One Against All and German thriller Bad Banks in the drama category.

Other notable nominees include Jenna Coleman in BBC drama The Cry and Christopher Eccleston in BBC’s Come Home.

In addition to the main awards, the Academy will present special awards to Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Anchor for CNN and host of PBS’ nightly global affairs show Amanpour and to Game of Thrones’ creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“The diversity, geographic spread and quality of this year’s Nominees is a testament to the increasing wealth of outstanding television being created on a global scale.,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We congratulate the Nominees for their outstanding achievements and look forward to recognizing them at our International Emmy Gala, in November, in New York.”

International Emmy Nominations 2019:

Arts Programming

Dance or Die

A Witfilm / NTR

Netherlands

John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Eagle Rock Films

United Kingdom

Michel Legrand, Sans Demi-Mesure

Cinétévé / Arte

France

Ópera Aberta – Os Pescadores de Pérolas

HBO Latin America / O2 Filmes

Brazil

Best Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)

Ay Yapim

Turkey

Christopher Eccleston in Come Home

Red Production Company / BBC

United Kingdom

Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure)

Fox Networks Group Latam-Brazil / Barry Company

Brazil

Jannis Niewöhner in Beat

Amazon Studios / Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion / Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany / Pantaleon Films

Germany

Best Performance by an Actress

Radhika Apte in Lust Stories

Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix

India

Jenna Coleman in The Cry

Synchronicity Films / BBC One / ABC / Creative Scotland / December Media PTY Ltd / Film Victoria / Sunbird Media

United Kingdom

Marjorie Estiano in Sob Pressão (Under Pressure) – Season 2

Globo / O2 Filmes

Brazil

Marina Gera in Orok Tel

Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee

Hungary

Comedy

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Porta dos Fundos / Netflix

Brazil

FAM!

Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd

Singapore

Kupa Rashit

(Checkout!)

July August Productions

Israel

Workin’ Moms – Season 2

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment / The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Canada

Documentary

A Primeira Pedra

Canal Futura / Couro de Rato

Brazil

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World

Submarine / VPRO Television

Netherlands

Louis Theroux’s Altered States

BBC Studios

United Kingdom

Witness: India’s Forbidden Love

Al Jazeera English / Grain Media

Qatar

Drama Series

One Against All

Fox Networks Group LATAM-Brazil / Conspiração filmes

Brazil

Bad Banks

Letterbox Filmproduktion GmbH / Iris Productions S.A. / ZDF

Germany

McMafia

Cuba Pictures

United Kingdom

Sacred Games

Phantom Films / Netflix

India

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Al Otro Lado del Muro

Telemundo Global Studios

United States of America

El Recluso

Telemundo International Studios

United States of America

Falco

Spiral International / Red Arrow International / Dynamo

United States of America

Magnífica 70 – Season 3

HBO Latin America / Conspiração Filmes

United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

La Voz – Season 2

(The Voice)

Telefe

Argentina

Taboe

(Taboo)

Panenka

Belgium

The Remix – India

Greymatter Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

India

The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night

Spun Gold TV

United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

dxyz

72Seconds

South Korea

Hack The City

Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama

Brazil

Luottomies – Season 2

(Wingman)

Yle

Finland

Wrong Kind of Black

Princess Pictures

Australia

Telenovela

100 Days to Fall in Love

Telefe / Underground

Argentina

La Reina del Flow

Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV

Colombia

The River

Tshedza Pictures

South Africa

Vidas Opostas

SP Televisão / SIC

Portugal

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora

Globo

Brazil

Lust Stories

Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix

India

Safe Harbour

Matchbox Pictures

Australia

Trezor

Szupermodern Studio

Hungary