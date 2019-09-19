AMC & BBC Co-Pro ‘McMafia’ & Netflix’s Indian Drama ‘Sacred Games’ Lead International Emmy Nominations

AMC and BBC co-pro McMafia is going head to head with Netflix’s Indian drama Sacred Games for an International Emmy.
The nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were unveiled today by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with 44 Nominees across 11 categories and 21 countries. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 25 2019 at the Hilton New York Hotel.
James Norton-fronted McMafia and Sacred Games are competing with Fox’s Brazilian drama One Against All and German thriller Bad Banks in the drama category.
Other notable nominees include Jenna Coleman in BBC drama The Cry and Christopher Eccleston in BBC’s Come Home.
In addition to the main awards, the Academy will present special awards to Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Anchor for CNN and host of PBS’ nightly global affairs show Amanpour and to Game of Thrones’ creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
“The diversity, geographic spread and quality of this year’s Nominees is a testament to the increasing wealth of outstanding television being created on a global scale.,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We congratulate the Nominees for their outstanding achievements and look forward to recognizing them at our International Emmy Gala, in November, in New York.”
International Emmy Nominations 2019:
Arts Programming
Dance or Die
A Witfilm / NTR
Netherlands
John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Eagle Rock Films
United Kingdom
Michel Legrand, Sans Demi-Mesure
Cinétévé / Arte
France
Ópera Aberta – Os Pescadores de Pérolas
HBO Latin America / O2 Filmes
Brazil
Best Performance by an Actor
Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)
Ay Yapim
Turkey
Christopher Eccleston in Come Home
Red Production Company / BBC
United Kingdom
Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure)
Fox Networks Group Latam-Brazil / Barry Company
Brazil
Jannis Niewöhner in Beat
Amazon Studios / Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion / Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany / Pantaleon Films
Germany
Best Performance by an Actress
Radhika Apte in Lust Stories
Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix
India
Jenna Coleman in The Cry
Synchronicity Films / BBC One / ABC / Creative Scotland / December Media PTY Ltd / Film Victoria / Sunbird Media
United Kingdom
Marjorie Estiano in Sob Pressão (Under Pressure) – Season 2
Globo / O2 Filmes
Brazil
Marina Gera in Orok Tel
Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee
Hungary
Comedy
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Porta dos Fundos / Netflix
Brazil
FAM!
Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd
Singapore
Kupa Rashit
(Checkout!)
July August Productions
Israel
Workin’ Moms – Season 2
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment / The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Canada
Documentary
A Primeira Pedra
Canal Futura / Couro de Rato
Brazil
Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World
Submarine / VPRO Television
Netherlands
Louis Theroux’s Altered States
BBC Studios
United Kingdom
Witness: India’s Forbidden Love
Al Jazeera English / Grain Media
Qatar
Drama Series
One Against All
Fox Networks Group LATAM-Brazil / Conspiração filmes
Brazil
Bad Banks
Letterbox Filmproduktion GmbH / Iris Productions S.A. / ZDF
Germany
McMafia
Cuba Pictures
United Kingdom
Sacred Games
Phantom Films / Netflix
India
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Al Otro Lado del Muro
Telemundo Global Studios
United States of America
El Recluso
Telemundo International Studios
United States of America
Falco
Spiral International / Red Arrow International / Dynamo
United States of America
Magnífica 70 – Season 3
HBO Latin America / Conspiração Filmes
United States of America
Non-Scripted Entertainment
La Voz – Season 2
(The Voice)
Telefe
Argentina
Taboe
(Taboo)
Panenka
Belgium
The Remix – India
Greymatter Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
India
The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night
Spun Gold TV
United Kingdom
Short-Form Series
dxyz
72Seconds
South Korea
Hack The City
Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama
Brazil
Luottomies – Season 2
(Wingman)
Yle
Finland
Wrong Kind of Black
Princess Pictures
Australia
Telenovela
100 Days to Fall in Love
Telefe / Underground
Argentina
La Reina del Flow
Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV
Colombia
The River
Tshedza Pictures
South Africa
Vidas Opostas
SP Televisão / SIC
Portugal
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora
Globo
Brazil
Lust Stories
Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix
India
Safe Harbour
Matchbox Pictures
Australia
Trezor
Szupermodern Studio
Hungary
