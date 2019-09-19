Click to Skip Ad
AMC & BBC Co-Pro ‘McMafia’ & Netflix’s Indian Drama ‘Sacred Games’ Lead International Emmy Nominations

McMafia
AMC/BBC

AMC and BBC co-pro McMafia is going head to head with Netflix’s Indian drama Sacred Games for an International Emmy.

The nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were unveiled today by the  International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with 44 Nominees across 11 categories and 21 countries. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 25 2019 at the Hilton New York Hotel.

James Norton-fronted McMafia and Sacred Games are competing with Fox’s Brazilian drama One Against All and German thriller Bad Banks in the drama category.

Other notable nominees include Jenna Coleman in BBC drama The Cry and Christopher Eccleston in BBC’s Come Home.

In addition to the main awards, the Academy will present special awards to Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Anchor for CNN and host of PBS’ nightly global affairs show Amanpour and to Game of Thrones’ creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“The diversity, geographic spread and quality of this year’s Nominees is a testament to the increasing wealth of outstanding television being created on a global scale.,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We congratulate the Nominees for their outstanding achievements and look forward to recognizing them at our International Emmy Gala, in November, in New York.”

International Emmy Nominations 2019:

Arts Programming

Dance or Die
A Witfilm / NTR
Netherlands

John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Eagle Rock Films
United Kingdom

Michel Legrand, Sans Demi-Mesure
Cinétévé / Arte
France

Ópera Aberta – Os Pescadores de Pérolas
HBO Latin America / O2 Filmes
Brazil

Best Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)
Ay Yapim
Turkey

Christopher Eccleston in Come Home
Red Production Company / BBC
United Kingdom

Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure)
Fox Networks Group Latam-Brazil / Barry Company
Brazil

Jannis Niewöhner in Beat
Amazon Studios / Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion / Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany / Pantaleon Films
Germany

Best Performance by an Actress

Radhika Apte in Lust Stories
Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix
India

Jenna Coleman in The Cry
Synchronicity Films / BBC One / ABC / Creative Scotland / December Media PTY Ltd / Film Victoria / Sunbird Media
United Kingdom

Marjorie Estiano in Sob Pressão (Under Pressure) – Season 2
Globo / O2 Filmes
Brazil

Marina Gera in Orok Tel
Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee
Hungary

Comedy

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Porta dos Fundos / Netflix
Brazil

FAM!
Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd
Singapore

Kupa Rashit
(Checkout!)
July August Productions
Israel

Workin’ Moms – Season 2
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment / The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Canada

Documentary

A Primeira Pedra
Canal Futura / Couro de Rato
Brazil

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World
Submarine / VPRO Television
Netherlands

Louis Theroux’s Altered States
BBC Studios
United Kingdom

Witness: India’s Forbidden Love
Al Jazeera English / Grain Media
Qatar

Drama Series

One Against All
Fox Networks Group LATAM-Brazil / Conspiração filmes
Brazil

Bad Banks
Letterbox Filmproduktion GmbH / Iris Productions S.A. / ZDF
Germany

McMafia
Cuba Pictures
United Kingdom

Sacred Games
Phantom Films / Netflix
India

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Al Otro Lado del Muro
Telemundo Global Studios
United States of America

El Recluso
Telemundo International Studios
United States of America

Falco
Spiral International / Red Arrow International / Dynamo
United States of America

Magnífica 70 – Season 3
HBO Latin America / Conspiração Filmes
United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

La Voz – Season 2
(The Voice)
Telefe
Argentina

Taboe
(Taboo)
Panenka
Belgium

The Remix – India
Greymatter Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
India

The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night
Spun Gold TV
United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

dxyz
72Seconds
South Korea

Hack The City
Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama
Brazil

Luottomies – Season 2
(Wingman)
Yle
Finland

Wrong Kind of Black
Princess Pictures
Australia

Telenovela

100 Days to Fall in Love
Telefe / Underground
Argentina

La Reina del Flow
Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV
Colombia

The River
Tshedza Pictures
South Africa

Vidas Opostas
SP Televisão / SIC
Portugal

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora
Globo
Brazil

Lust Stories
Skywalk Films / Flying Unicorn Entertainment / RSVP / Netflix
India

Safe Harbour
Matchbox Pictures
Australia

Trezor
Szupermodern Studio
Hungary

