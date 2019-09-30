‘Insidious’ Actress Stefanie Scott, Odessa Adlon, Jess Weixler Star In Horror Indie ‘Hell House’

EXCLUSIVE: Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3, Beautiful Boy), Odessa Adlon (CBS sitcom Fam, Nashville), and Jess Weixler (The Son, The Good Wife) are set to star in Hell House indie along with Gene Jones (No Country For Old Men, The Hateful Eight) and Michael Abbott Jr. (Mud, Loving). Andrew Gori wrote and will direct the film which is co-financed and produced by Camera Ready Pictures (The Giant)

The story centers around the complicated relationship between small town high school peers Dawn (Scott) and Makayla in the Deep South, on the eve of a religious-themed Halloween attraction or “hell house” grand opening, and the various townspeople who try to keep the two apart, with disastrous results.

Dennis Masel, Jamie Dolan, William Day Frank, and Tara Ansley are producing the project slated to go before cameras this Fall.

Scott is repped by Gersh, More/Medavoy Mgmt, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Adlon by Buchwald; Weixler by Gersh and Mosaic; Abbot Jr. by Untitled Entertainment.