‘Insecure’s Prentice Penny Teams With Rickey Castleberry and Chris Pollack For Create The Writers Room Initiative

EXCLUSIVE: Prentice Penny, who is best known as the showrunner for Insecure, and his production company A Penny For Your Thoughts is partnering with Rickey Castleberry’s 19f Productions and Chris Pollack’s Miles Media for the Create The Writers Room initiative, which looks to empower young and emerging writers while advancing the narrative to “Write in Color.”

The initiative moves the needle when it comes to Hollywood’s conversation about diversity and inclusion. It will give newcomers in the industry a platform to introduce their voice for prominent producers, writers and decision makers.

To kick things off, they have launched the “Create the Writer’s Room Challenge”. The event is now live and is a series of trials meant to inspire and help grow the work of young writers all while celebrating their individual voices and ideas. The challenge features various components, beginning with the submission of a short three-page script to producing a one-minute short for those chosen to move onto the following rounds.

This is set to culminate on September 27 at the first Create The Writer’s Room Panel. A select group of short films will be screened in front of an audience. After screening, discussions with the writers and a panel of industry professionals will follow. One finalist will be rewarded with a laptop and Final Draft 11 and the top three will be able to pitch their TV/Film project with the potential for it to be developed, optioned or even bought.