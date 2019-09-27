Ingrid Bisu Joins James Wan’s Horror Thriller ‘Malignant’

EXCLUSIVE: Ingrid Bisu has been added to the cast of James Wan’s New Line horror thriller, which he recently revealed on social would be titled Malignant. Bisu, who shares a story by credit with Wan, joins previously announced cast Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Bisu, no stranger to Wan’s horror universe having appeared in The Nun, will also serve as executive producer. Wan is producing with Michael Clear. The film is being financed by Starlight Media and Midas Innovation with New Line set to distribute globally excluding China.

The film is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

Bisu’s other credits include the Toni Erdmann, which picked up an Oscar nom Best Foreign Language Film, and The Conjuring 3, slated to be released next year.